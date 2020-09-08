Hewitt G. Hafer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR — Hewitt George Hafer, 88, of Arthur, died at 11:39 a.m. Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at the Arthur Home.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor Bob Silvanik officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Arthur American Legion Post accompanied by bugler, Andrew Abercrombie. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hewitt was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Mount Vernon, the son of Theodore and Bertha Wurzburger Hafer. He was married to Patricia Guinnee in Bloomington on Sept. 14, 1952; she preceded him in death on Feb. 15, 2004. He then married Marilu Platzbecker in Arthur on July 2, 2005.

Survivors include his wife, Marilu Hafer, Arthur; two sons, Michael (Phyllis) Hafer, Arthur; Richard (Sara) Hafer, Rantoul; daughter, Kathryn (Peter) Bogen, West Simsbury, Connecticut; brother, Ron (Ellen) Hafer, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; four stepsons, Joseph (Karen) Platzbecker, Roscoe; Jon (Kris) Platzbecker, Mount Zion; James Platzbecker, Arthur; Nicholas (Leigh) Platzbecker, Antioch; stepdaughter, Heidi (Ervin) Miller, DeBary, Florida; 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; and son, James David Hafer.