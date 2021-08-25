STREATOR — Hilda M. Oltman, 99 of Streator passed away Monday morning, August 23, 2021 at Heritage Health, Minonk.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM at the church with burial in the Minonk Cemetery, Minonk.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Darrell, Troy, Hunter and Conner Grant, Marty Delheimer, Rob Salaz and Jeff Spears.

Hilda was born on May 9, 1922 in Flanagan to Theodore and Marie J. (Harms) Budde. She married Ralph J. Oltman on October 21, 1945. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1976.

Surviving are daughters: Marlys (Gary) Grant of East Peoria, LuAnn Oltman of Streator and Laura Oltman of Flanagan; son, Randall (Marilyn) Oltman of Westfield, IN; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; brother Henry Budde of Minonk; sisters-in-law: Darlene Budde of Flanagan and Donna Gilmore of FL; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Sue and a grandson Jimmy Oltman, sisters, Bertha Decker, Esther Decker, Amelia Janssen and a brother Herman Budde.

Hilda attended school out in Nebraska. She was formerly employed with Motorola in Pontiac, Owens Illinois Glass, Woodland School, Model Paris and was a housekeeper for many years. Hilda was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator, was a Sunday School Teacher for many years and belong to a sewing circle with the church. She enjoyed playing cards, word search puzzles, sewing, embroidering, and occasional trips to the boat with her sister Amelia.

The family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Heritage Health, Minonk for caring deeply for their mother. You are all ANGELS.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.