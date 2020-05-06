Hillery Roxanne Peters

Anyone who had the privilege of coming into contact with Hillery knows that her personality was infectious, almost always capable of putting a smile on the face of those whom she came across. Hillery was funny and sweet, but she was also strong. These are character traits that her sister-mother Nickey instilled in her and what made her such a special person. These are the same traits that made her to be a great mother and an excellent correctional officer at Pontiac Correctional Center. Hillery lived for her kids and they were her everything, the loves of her life!