LEXINGTON — In the early morning hours of Saturday (May 2, 2020) a great tragedy took the lives of Hillery Peters, Emerlyn G. Bennett and Sawyer J. Bennett in Lexington. A loving young mother and her two children were tragically taken from this world much too soon due to a house fire.
Hillery Roxanne Peters, 27, of Lexington, died Saturday (May 2, 2020) at her residence.
Her graveside service will be held on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. There will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of life held at a later time, when we can all gather together safely. Memorials in Hillery's name may be made to her family in her memory. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Hillery was born on July 13, 1992, in Pontiac, a daughter of Thomas and Barbara (Hillyer) Peters. She is survived by her sister-mother, Nickey (Joe) Williams, Lexington; one sister, Christina Gibson, Chula Vista, Calif.; one brother, Steven Peters, Vandalia; nephews-brothers: Peter Williams and Evan Matic, all of Lexington; a niece, Makaylin Gibson; a nephew, Xander Gibson; several aunts and uncles; and a very special friend, Jake.
Hillery was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, one aunt and one uncle.
Hillery was a 2010 graduate of Pontiac Township High School. She received an associate's degree from Johnson & Wales Culinary School in Miami, emphasizing baking and pastries. Her goal was to receive a B.A. in criminal justice. Hillery was a correctional officer at Pontiac Correctional Center.
Anyone who had the privilege of coming into contact with Hillery knows that her personality was infectious, almost always capable of putting a smile on the face of those whom she came across. Hillery was funny and sweet, but she was also strong. These are character traits that her sister-mother Nickey instilled in her and what made her such a special person. These are the same traits that made her to be a great mother and an excellent correctional officer at Pontiac Correctional Center. Hillery lived for her kids and they were her everything, the loves of her life!
