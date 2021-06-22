Hollis L. Peden

His memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will immediately follow services at Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.