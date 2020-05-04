× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Homer A. Sowder II, 49, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Homer was born on Nov. 6, 1970, in Bloomington, a son to Homer and Lorraine (Nordine) Sowder. He met Mechelle Mattingly in 1992 (married 2000) and loved spending all of his time with her tormenting him.

Surviving are his wife, Mechelle Mattingly, Bloomington; children, Teacola Filback, David Mattingly (Kaitlyn Starkey), and Kaylin Sowder (Chris Watson), all of Bloomington; grandchildren, James Alvarez, Johnathan Sowder, Cashton Wilcox, Annabella Sowder-Watson, Tyler Mattingly, and Ryker Mattingly, all of Bloomington; sister, Mary Ann (Jack) Croke of Bloomington; aunt, Velma Nordine of Bloomington; nephew, Chad Holliday, Bloomington; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Esther Holliday.