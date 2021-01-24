NORMAL — Howard D. Sheckler, 93, of Normal died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Sheckler was born October 5, 1927 at Avon, Il, the son of Charles and Muriel Sheckler. He married Dona Harl on June 19, 1954.

He is survived by his wife, Dona of Normal, IL; daughter, Deb (Steve) McCubbins of Normal, IL; granddaughters: Kelli and Amy McCubbins of Normal, IL; brother, Keith Sheckler of Springfield, IL; and sister, Delores Postin of Fairview, IL. His brother Don Sheckler preceded him in death.

Mr. Sheckler graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. degree in Agriculture and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He started his agricultural career with the University of Illinois Extension and Farm Management. He later worked for Growmark and retired after 28 years. Mr. Sheckler then worked as a Crop Adjuster with Rain and Hail Insurance and retired after 25 years of crop adjusting.

Mr. Sheckler was an active member of Golden Kiwanis where he was a past Chairman of the House Committee and served on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Normal, where he had served on the Board of Trustees for several years. Additionally, Mr. Sheckler was a long-term volunteer at Bromenn Hospital.