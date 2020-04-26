× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEWBURGH, IND. — Howard L. Southerland, Jr., 87, of Newburgh, Ind., formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Friday (April 24, 2020) at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Ind.

A private family service will be held at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A public celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SCORE Foundation (score.org).

Howard was born on Aug. 30, 1932 in Bloomington, a son to Howard and Dorothy (Cook) Southerland, Sr. He married Betty Mozer on Oct. 10, 1954 in Bloomington.

He was a graduate of Bloomington High School in Illinois, where he was a leader of the Business Club and President of the Acappella Choir. Following graduation from Brown's School of Business in Peoria, he served in the U.S. Army's First Cavalry Division during the Korean Conflict with postings in Japan and Korea.