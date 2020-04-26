NEWBURGH, IND. — Howard L. Southerland, Jr., 87, of Newburgh, Ind., formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Friday (April 24, 2020) at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Ind.
A private family service will be held at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A public celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SCORE Foundation (score.org).
Howard was born on Aug. 30, 1932 in Bloomington, a son to Howard and Dorothy (Cook) Southerland, Sr. He married Betty Mozer on Oct. 10, 1954 in Bloomington.
He was a graduate of Bloomington High School in Illinois, where he was a leader of the Business Club and President of the Acappella Choir. Following graduation from Brown's School of Business in Peoria, he served in the U.S. Army's First Cavalry Division during the Korean Conflict with postings in Japan and Korea.
Howard joined General Electric Co. in Bloomington in 1954 spending 30 years with the company in mostly managerial roles in New York, Connecticut, and Illinois. Most of the balance of his career was spent as Director of Computer Services for a department of the State of Wisconsin. Following retirement, he volunteered to help small businesses by providing counseling services spending 17 years as a member of the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). He served as Administrator, Chair Person, and Assistant District Director for chapters in Springfield, Mo. and Evansville, Ind.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Southerland of Newburgh, Ind.; sons, Kevin Southerland of Springboro, Ohio and Scott Southerland of Newburgh, Ind.; and sister, Beverly (Fred) Erickson of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences and memories of Howard may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
