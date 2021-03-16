MINONK — Howard Lee Cremer, 74, of Minonk, IL and resident of Castle Peak Senior Life Center, Eagle, CO, passed away on February 28, 2021.

Howard was born February 10, 1947, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Harm Uden and Marie (Orns) Cremer. He married Donna Marie Hassinger October 26, 1969 in Flanagan, IL. She survives.

Mr. Cremer joined the United States Army after graduating from Minonk High School in 1965. He served from 1966 to 1968 and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

Professionally, Howard was an A&P Aircraft Mechanic working for Ozark, TWA and finally retiring from American Airlines in 2010. His career took him and his family from Florissant, MO to Waverly, IA to Glen Carbon, IL. He and Donna spent their retirement in Colorado and Minonk.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed woodworking, antiquing and car restoration, was active in the Glen Carbon and Minonk American Legions and had his private pilot's license.

Surviving are his son Eric (Jeanne) Cremer, Englewood, CO, and daughter Dori (Brent) Wambach, Eagle, CO; three grandchildren: Allison Marie Cremer, Bradley Harm Cremer, and Samuel Allen Wambach; and sister-in-law Carolyn Cremer, Duluth, GA.