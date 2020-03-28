Howard Mau

BLOOMINGTON — Howard E. Mau, 87, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.
A private family service will be held Monday. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington; Luther Oaks, Bloomington; or the Alzheimer's Association.
Howard was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Bloomington, a son to Herman F. and Myrtle Epstein Mau.
Surviving are his sister, Dorothy Sumey, Boulder City, Nev.; caregivers, Pamela (niece) and Jim Nagel, Bloomington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Merle Mau and William Mau; and two sisters, Gertrude Gillenwater and Evelyn Beutow.
Howard was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, where he ushered for many years. He was also a member of the Bakery Confectionery Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Local 342 and worked for Paul F. Beich Candy Company for 37 years. Howard loved all kinds of music, especially country music, and enjoyed cutting the grass and fishing. His contagious laugh and smile will be missed greatly.
Condolences and memories of Howard may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
