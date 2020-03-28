Howard Mau

BLOOMINGTON — Howard E. Mau, 87, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

A private family service will be held Monday. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington; Luther Oaks, Bloomington; or the Alzheimer's Association.

Howard was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Bloomington, a son to Herman F. and Myrtle Epstein Mau.

Surviving are his sister, Dorothy Sumey, Boulder City, Nev.; caregivers, Pamela (niece) and Jim Nagel, Bloomington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Merle Mau and William Mau; and two sisters, Gertrude Gillenwater and Evelyn Beutow.