Howard Schumacher

METAMORA — Howard D. Schumacher, 89, of Metamora, formerly of LaRose, died Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Snyder Village in Metamora.

Howard was born Aug. 9, 1930, in rural Varna, to the late Arthur and Hannah Steffens Schumacher. He married Rosella Ingels on April 21, 1950, in LaRose. Rosella preceded him in death on June 6, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Dale.

Howard is survived by his two sons, Howard J. (Beth) Schumacher, Franklin Grove, and Jeffrey Schumacher, Roanoke; one daughter, Heidi (Phil) Cook, Toluca; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Howard was a truck driver and owned Schumacher Trucking with his brother Dale for over 20 years. He dollied trucks around at Pabst Brewery and also dispatched for Cox Transfer. He retired from Consolidated Freight in 1994.

Howard was the mayor of LaRose for over 20 years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in LaRose.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lenz Memorial Home, Lacon. Social distancing and other guidelines apply. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, LaRose, with Nathan Johnson officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

