DEER CREEK — Hugh "Art" Kennedy, 91, of Deer Creek, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria.

He was born on December 16, 1929 in Deer Creek, IL, to Hugh and Carrie (Mabee) Kennedy. He married Susie Kincaid in Goodfield, IL, on November 14, 1954.

Surviving are his wife, Susie Kennedy of Deer Creek; son, Jim (Valerie) Kennedy of East Peoria; two daughters: Miriam (Rick) Patrick of Goodfield, IL and Carrie (Todd) Mull of Mapleton, IL; four grandchildren: Jason Kennedy, Devon Kennedy, Kelsey Mull and Cody Mull; and three great-grandchildren: Joshua Vargas, Rhyen Kennedy and Kalel Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Art was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Germany during the Korean War. He worked 42 years at Caterpillar, Inc. as a machinist, retiring in 1988, last working in the office.

Art enjoyed playing all kinds of games with his family, gardening, reading, woodworking, music, hunting and fishing.

He served for many years on the Mt. Zion Cemetery Board in Deer Creek, IL.

Art attended New Castle Bible Church in Deer Creek, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with Pastors Phil Somers and Kevin Sauder officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek.

Memorials may be made to New Castle Bible Church. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.