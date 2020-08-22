× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Hunter Wade Arbuckle, 25 of Bloomington, gained his angel wings on Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at 8:36 a.m.

Hunter was born June 4, 1995 at Fort Riley, Kansas, to Trent and Laura Arbuckle. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joan Arbuckle (Snook) and his Uncle Kevin Winterland.

He is survived by his parents, Trent and Margina (Thomas-Ditch) Arbuckle of Hudson, and Laura (Balensiefen) and Larry Lester of Bloomington; his brother, Jace Arbuckle of Normal; sister, Catherine Ditch, and brother, Jonathan Ditch, of Hudson; his fianceé, LeAnna Egli of Normal; his grandparents, Lewis and Susan Arbuckle of Bloomington, and Ed and Charlotte Balensiefen of Henry; dear life-long friends, Deb Vittitoe, Dale Roeske and Dylan Wahl.

Hunter graduated from Normal Community West High School in 2014 and was employed by LKM Landscaping in Normal. Hunter loved reading, especially fantasy books, and being with family and friends. Hunter was a hard worker who loved working and playing outside. He was most at home camping around a bonfire with his friends with country music playing and his cowboy boots on.