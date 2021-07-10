BLOOMINGTON — Ida Kempin, 97, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Rev. Dr. Andrew Gifford officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the memorial home.

Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Luke Union Church or to a charity of the donor's choice, in place of flowers or plants.

Ida was born on January 7, 1924, in Springfield, a daughter to Walter and Theresa (Factor) Mcleese. She married Siegfried Hugo Kempin on August 31, 1947 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1990.

Surviving are her daughters: Karen Kempin McCarey, Debra (Steve) Grant, and Dorene Kempin; grandchildren: Craig (Heather) Grant, Tony Grant, Kristy (Doug) Hocker, Ethan Kempin Bledsoe; great-grandchildren: Carter Grant, Jonah Hocker, and Jillian Hocker; and dear neighbor and friend, Joyce Laskowski.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; son, Kevin Kempin; daughter-in-law, Renee Kempin; grandson, Nick Grant; sister, Catherine Seiler; brothers: Dick McLeese and Bob McLeese; and grand-dog, Kasey Kempin.

Ida was a life-long member of the VFW Auxiliary. She attended St. Luke Union Church where she was active in the Home Bible Class.

The important aspects of life were always her focus each day of her 97 1//2 years. Therefore she embraced and perfected the roles of wife, mother, homemaker, friend, neighbor and eventually grandmother and then great-grandmother (G. Maw).

She played a tremendous role in so many ways, in the lives of each family member as well as each friend, with her strength, dependability, willingness, determination and her compassion.

So many priceless memories have been created over the decades and will remain treasures for everyone.

Her strength, persistence, compassion and willingness to help out and be supportive hopefully have been passed on to her family and dear friends.

She had quite an impressive group of family and friends awaiting her arrival in heaven.

Online condolences and memories of Ida may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.