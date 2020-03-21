BLOOMINGTON — Illa Mae Paternoster, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Friday (March 20, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
The family wishes to thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.
Illa was born May 23, 1933, in Pontiac, the daughter of Lloyd and Velma Stults Blackmore. She married Floyd Paternoster on July 12, 1952, in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1970.
Survivors include a son, Michael (Kathy) Paternoster of Bloomington; two daughters, Donna Paternoster Collings of Sacramento, California, and Rebecca (John) Flynn of Moline; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Stehle.
Illa graduated from Kempton High School. She worked at Kmart Foods and Peoples Bank (now Commerce Bank).
