Ilona Elizabeth Pech

Ilona actively attended St. Johns United Church of Christ. She was a longtime farmer with her husband and continued after his passing. She loved to spend time outside mowing and gardening. She would also stay up late at night and read. In her past she worked at the local dime store, Lincoln Garment Factory and Arcade Diner. She used her excellent seamstress skills to make clothes and many costumes for her kids. She was an election judge and volunteered at the Red Cross blood bank. Ilona enjoyed and loved her family. Ilona will be greatly missed but we know she has been reunited with the love of her life Raymond. Our wonderful memories of her as a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother will always remain.