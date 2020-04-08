LINCOLN — Ilona Elizabeth Pech, 92, passed away at 10:42 p.m. on Monday (April 6, 2020) at Copper Creek Cottages in Lincoln.
Ilona was born on Jan. 31, 1928, in Latham; daughter of Joseph and Levena (Richner) Wachter. She married Raymond Pech on Aug. 28, 1954, in Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2007.
Surviving Ilona are her children: Thomas (Leanne) Pech, Bloomington; and Susan (Dr. Mark) Goergen, Morton; three grandchildren: Kristofer (Rachel) Goergen, Kathryn (Matt) Moehn, and Alex (Rebecca Brumfield) Goergen; four great-grandchildren: Isabella Goergen, Kristofer Goergen, Liam Moehn, and Lucy Moehn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother: Forrest, and one great grandchild: Logan Moehn.
Ilona actively attended St. Johns United Church of Christ. She was a longtime farmer with her husband and continued after his passing. She loved to spend time outside mowing and gardening. She would also stay up late at night and read. In her past she worked at the local dime store, Lincoln Garment Factory and Arcade Diner. She used her excellent seamstress skills to make clothes and many costumes for her kids. She was an election judge and volunteered at the Red Cross blood bank. Ilona enjoyed and loved her family. Ilona will be greatly missed but we know she has been reunited with the love of her life Raymond. Our wonderful memories of her as a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother will always remain.
A private family graveside will be held at Atlanta Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Ilona's name to St. Johns United Church of Christ or The Salvation Army. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln.
The family wishes to thank Copper Creek Cottages staff for the care and love they gave to Ilona.
