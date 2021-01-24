Imogene M. Mariani

NORMAL — Imogene Mariani, 100, of Normal, IL, formerly of LaSalle, passed away on Friday January 22, 2021 at Heritage Health in Normal, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home of LaSalle, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Imogene was born Nov 14, 1920 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a daughter of Delbert and Ruth Willett. She married Dovilio (Dave) Mariani on January 4, 1947 in St Joseph, Michigan. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2000.

She is survived by one son, Larry (Jeannine) Mariani of Bloomington, I; three grandchildren: Lisa (Kabir) Rattan of Normal, Il, David Mariani of Bloomington, IL and Brian (Aimee) Mariani of Grand Junction, Co; six great-grandchildren: Joy and Angela Rattan of Normal, IL and Caden, Ellie, Addie and Micah Mariani, of Grand Junction, Co.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.

She worked for many years at the Westclox plant in Peru, Ill and then at the LaSalle National Bank as head bookkeeper before her retirement.