Imogene "Vickie" Olsen

Imogene "Vicki" M. Olsen, 88, left this world peacefully on January 8, 2021.

Born in Hemingford, NE on April 5, 1932, Vicki was the daughter of Cecil and Ruth Vickers. She graduated from the University of Nebraska and retired from the Eureka Williams Company in 1996 after 18 years as a Technical Writer.

Vicki had a strong belief in the Lord which sustained her throughout her life. She was a faithful servant to the Lutheran Church in which she held many leadership roles over the years.

Vicki was an active member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority and the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. She also gave of her time and talent to the Bloomington Performing Arts Center, McLean County History Museum, Faith in Action and Habitat for Humanity to name just a few.

Vicki enjoyed Cornhusker football sewing, gardening, "roofing", MSNBC, eating with others, Moscato, and most importantly, time with her family. She had a feisty spirit and a zest for life.