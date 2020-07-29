× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Iona I. Shepherd, 75 of Bloomington, passed away Friday (July 24, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Iona's visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Iona was born Nov. 4, 1944, in St. Francisville, to Willy and Flora Jane Wolf Stutsman. She married Wesley O. “Wes” Shepherd on July 31, 1972, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2020, in Bloomington. She was also preceded in death by two brothers.

Iona is survived by her children, Don Shepherd, Bloomington, and Kellie (Denise) Eastman, Lexington, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Daisy Carney, Bloomington, and Ann Cobb, Johnson City; and many nieces and nephews.

Iona worked over 25 years as a secretary in the Carpenters Local Union. She enjoyed traveling with Wes to antique car shows over the years in their 1958 Chevy. They were members of the Twin City Cruisers and Lincoln Rail Splitters. She loved her cats and is also survived by her cat Bimi.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.

