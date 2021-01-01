NORMAL — Ione Vivian Crandall, 97, of Normal, formerly of Farina IL, passed away Tuesday at 6:35 AM Dec. 29, 2020 at Heritage Health in Normal.

Her graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday Jan. 4, 2021 at Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson. Pastor Sally Hamon will officiate. A small family visitation will be from 12:00 to 12:30 PM immediately before the graveside service at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

The family suggests memorials be made to The Baby Fold at 108 East Willow Street, Normal, IL 61761.

Ione was born April 10, 1923, near Pontiac, the daughter of Orn Scott Whitacre and Ollie Juanita Duckett. She was married to Stanley Crandall for 68 years. They were married on Dec. 22, 1945 in Farina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her parents; brother, Bud Whitacre; and sister, Melba Anderson.

Surviving are four children: Irene (Gene) Fuller, Newburgh, IN; Darla Ruch, Bloomington, IL; Marcia (Larry) Brown, Lexington, IL; and Greg Crandall, Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren;and seven great-grandchildren. Ione is also survived by sister, Joyce Volk, of Eureka, formerly of Washington; brother, Chuck Whitacre, of Hudson IL; and sister-in-law, Bernadine Whitacre, of Olathe KS.