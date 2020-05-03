To those who knew him, Texas might have been the last place that people would expect to find him. He always maintained the Bronx accent that was familiar to all who knew him. He attended Bronx High School of Science and The City College of New York. After marriage to Felissa Lashley and a stint as a social worker in New York City, Ira graduated from New York University in 1966 with a Ph.D. in History. A one-year position as an Assistant Professor of History at Illinois State University began in 1965 and did not end until 1998 when he retired as Professor of History at that same institution. Ira played many roles at ISU. He regularly taught American History (specifically the Jacksonian period), urban history, and the history of medicine. in addition, Ira served as Director of Honors at ISU for 17 years and also served as Chair and also the Parliamentarian of the ISU Faculty Senate.