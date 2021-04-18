MACKINAW - Irene Moore, 84, of Mackinaw passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Pekin.

She was born September 2, 1936 in Wyanet, IL to Earl and Pearl Smith Hamrick. She married Emerson Moore Jr. on September 29, 1956 in Buda, and he survives.

Also surviving are her children: Rhonda (Kent) Kaufman of Cissna Park, Sandra (Duane) Nichols of Greenville, SC and Mark (Kirsten) Moore of Denver, CO; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

She was a Home Economic major at ISU. Irene attended Freedom Baptist Church in Bloomington and enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes.

A private family graveside service will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Pastor Vince Kobosh will officiate. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church in Bloomington or Mackinaw Rescue Squad.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneral home.com.