BLOOMINGTON — Irma J. Jackson, 80 passed over peacefully at 12:07 am on Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) in Normal. She had fallen at home and was a warrior through surgery and physical therapy. The recovery proved to be too much for Irma to endure and shortly after receiving her religious blessing, Irma relaxed and let her spirit release from her tired body. It was an incredible experience to be with our Mom as she gently passed over.
Irma was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Bloomington, to William H. and Eva Steigberger Jordine. She was the very loving big sister to Judith Jordine Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister who welcomed her just after midnight to the party in paradise.
Irma graduated from Bloomington High School with the Class of 1957. She remained in touch with several treasured friends until her passing, including her cousin and sister at heart, Betty Cave of Bloomington. On Jan. 2, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart Terry R. Jackson. Although they divorced, they remained friends until his passing in 2015. During their marriage they were blessed with three incredibly resilient children they raised in 1960-70s, no helmet wearing, turn them loose and hope they all come back before dark parenting style. Still surviving are Terry J. (April) Jackson, Robin (Alan) Brayfield, both of Bloomington, and Andrew (JoLyn) Jackson, Orem, Utah.
On Jan. 29, 1983, she married Glenn Tremayne of Shoshone, Idaho, and became the loving bonus mother of his children. During her time in Idaho she was welcomed and loved by Dwain (Dana) Tremayne, Glenda (Wade) Raab, Alan Tremayne (deceased), Bruce (Michelle) Tremayne, Gary (Tiffany) Tremayne and Jeff (Mandi) Tremayne. Irma enjoyed a true friendship with their mother, Jackie, which was a blessing to their family. Glenn preceded her in death as well.
The blending of her children's families gave her 28 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with one more expected in September. Irma's children and grandchildren were important to her. She looked forward to Friday afternoon Happy Hour milkshakes with her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Micah. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Irma started her working career in high school as a cashier at Montgomery Wards. She worked throughout her life in careers that ranged from manufacturing and office work to the care of children and the elderly.
In August 2006, Irma felt a strong belief in herself and her desire to live life on her terms. She took a huge leap of faith and returned to her hometown where she was able to build a life for herself that she truly enjoyed. "Irmy" as she was affectionately known, was so happy to spend her elder years living in her childhood home that her dad had built. She remained independent at home until just two weeks ago. We are so very thankful for her wonderful neighbors and friends, Carol Kelleher and Larry Spence and her in-home helper and friend, Leslie Young, who all helped her enjoy life in her home.
When Irmy returned to Bloomington, she began working as a home health aid for the YWCA helping the "elderly" at home until she retired at the age of 78. She was featured in Pantagraph articles and Y presentations and was very proud of the work she did for the YWCA. The family would like to request that any memorial contributions be directed to the YWCA Steppingstone Program or any local food pantry.
Irmy was proud to be a 50+ year member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed her friends in the Red Hat Society and her Class of 57 Ladies. She loved babies and had a special calling in her heart to work with the elderly.
We would like to thank everyone at Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka hospitals and The Loft of Normal for their loving care during the last two weeks. We could not have asked for better care for Irmy, and she appreciated all your help. She tried but was so tired and ready to go home, and we are happy she is no longer in pain.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Bishop Mike Scott of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will officiate. Calvert Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family. In case you are wondering, she loved her little Yorkie Annabelle and was laughing and so happy after their "makeovers." She would be happy if you remembered her that way.
Condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.