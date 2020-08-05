Irma J. Jackson

The blending of her children's families gave her 28 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with one more expected in September. Irma's children and grandchildren were important to her. She looked forward to Friday afternoon Happy Hour milkshakes with her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Micah. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Irma started her working career in high school as a cashier at Montgomery Wards. She worked throughout her life in careers that ranged from manufacturing and office work to the care of children and the elderly.

In August 2006, Irma felt a strong belief in herself and her desire to live life on her terms. She took a huge leap of faith and returned to her hometown where she was able to build a life for herself that she truly enjoyed. "Irmy" as she was affectionately known, was so happy to spend her elder years living in her childhood home that her dad had built. She remained independent at home until just two weeks ago. We are so very thankful for her wonderful neighbors and friends, Carol Kelleher and Larry Spence and her in-home helper and friend, Leslie Young, who all helped her enjoy life in her home.