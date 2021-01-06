STREATOR — Irma L. Applegate, 93 of Streator and formerly of Blackstone was welcomed with open arms into heaven by her husband on Monday evening January 4, 2021.

A private family visitation and service will be held at the Winterrowd Funeral Home.

A public graveside service will be in Blackstone Cemetery 31043 IL 17 Streator, IL (1 mile south of the 17/18 Junction) on Friday at 1:00 PM with social distancing being followed and masks being worn.

Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Sandine and Bob Houser.

Irma was born on February 24, 1927 in Streator, IL to Robert and Irma (Chalfant) Notman.

Irma graduated from Streator High School and married her high school sweetheart, Cal Applegate on November 30, 1947, after he returned from serving in WWII. The couple were lifelong partners with Cal passing away on October 31, 2012, less than one month from their 65th wedding anniversary. They had enjoyed over 64 years together and raised three sons and a daughter.