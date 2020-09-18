EL PASO — Isaac George Barnes, infant son of Erika and John Barnes, of El Paso, IL, was born into the arms of Angels on September 13, 2020 in Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
Private graveside services will be held in Little Flock Cemetery, Assumption, IL.
Surviving are his parents, grandparents: Timothy and Kathy Dowd of Moweaqua, IL and John and Rebecca Barnes, Sr. of Gridley, IL, great-grandparents: Norma Dowd of Moweaqua, IL and Rozanna Barnes of Eureka, IL, and many aunts and uncles.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.