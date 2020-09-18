 Skip to main content
Isaac George Barnes
EL PASO — Isaac George Barnes, infant son of Erika and John Barnes, of El Paso, IL, was born into the arms of Angels on September 13, 2020 in Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Private graveside services will be held in Little Flock Cemetery, Assumption, IL.

Surviving are his parents, grandparents: Timothy and Kathy Dowd of Moweaqua, IL and John and Rebecca Barnes, Sr. of Gridley, IL, great-grandparents: Norma Dowd of Moweaqua, IL and Rozanna Barnes of Eureka, IL, and many aunts and uncles.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

