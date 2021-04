DANA — J.A. Seanard, Jr., 58, of Dana, IL, passed away at 2:05 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. James Medical Center in Pontiac, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Dana Fire Department, 115 E. Washington St., Dana, IL 61321.