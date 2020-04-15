J.A. Seanard Jr.

Also surviving are his children, Chad (Dixi) Taylor, Penngrove, Calif., and their children, Ashton and Billie; Lance (Paige) Taylor, Loveland, Colo., and their children, Katana, Piper and Latham; Debbie Seanard and her husband of Peoria, and their children, Kweilyn and Jameia; Tammy (Brian) Jackson, Severance, Colo., and their children, Ethan, Brenden, Alexa and Canaan; and Sara (Christopher) Seanard-Tredway, Severance, Colo., and their child, Dallas; one sister, Terresa Byler, Toluca; one brother, Hugh "Boone" (Chaylene) Seanard, Solon, Iowa; his father, J.A. Seanard Sr., Dana; and his loyal dog, Kai.

J.A. was a dedicated Army veteran serving in multiple campaigns. He deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 attached to the 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum, New York, for the initial surge of the Iraq War, where he served as an elite combat engineer (sapper). He was a Purple Heart recipient and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor, as well as many additional military honors and medals. He held expert marksmanship and air assault badges, and was a former member of the VFW. J.A. was the fire chief of the Dana Fire Department. He served on the board for MAMBAS 23 and was elected secretary. He also enjoyed welding, woodworking, blacksmithing, fly fishing, and shooting. He was an artistic man with a love of working with his hands and building things. He was a former truck driver and homebuilder with North Star and Journey Homes. J.A. loved the outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was adored by his wife.