DANA — J.A. Seanard Jr., 58, of Dana, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.
He was born Jan. 3, 1962, in Streator, to J.A. Sr. and Sheron Craig Seanard. He married Kathleen Webb Taylor, whom he cherished and adored for 37.5 years, on Dec. 17, 1983, in Santa Ana, Calif. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Chad (Dixi) Taylor, Penngrove, Calif., and their children, Ashton and Billie; Lance (Paige) Taylor, Loveland, Colo., and their children, Katana, Piper and Latham; Debbie Seanard and her husband of Peoria, and their children, Kweilyn and Jameia; Tammy (Brian) Jackson, Severance, Colo., and their children, Ethan, Brenden, Alexa and Canaan; and Sara (Christopher) Seanard-Tredway, Severance, Colo., and their child, Dallas; one sister, Terresa Byler, Toluca; one brother, Hugh "Boone" (Chaylene) Seanard, Solon, Iowa; his father, J.A. Seanard Sr., Dana; and his loyal dog, Kai.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheron Seanard, and grandparents, Dan and Nelda Craig.
J.A. was a dedicated Army veteran serving in multiple campaigns. He deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 attached to the 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum, New York, for the initial surge of the Iraq War, where he served as an elite combat engineer (sapper). He was a Purple Heart recipient and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor, as well as many additional military honors and medals. He held expert marksmanship and air assault badges, and was a former member of the VFW. J.A. was the fire chief of the Dana Fire Department. He served on the board for MAMBAS 23 and was elected secretary. He also enjoyed welding, woodworking, blacksmithing, fly fishing, and shooting. He was an artistic man with a love of working with his hands and building things. He was a former truck driver and homebuilder with North Star and Journey Homes. J.A. loved the outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was adored by his wife.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be Thursday at Dana Cemetery. This service will be live-streamed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the Ruestman-Harris Minonk Facebook page. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Dana Fire Department, Minonk Ambulance or to his family to assist with funeral expenses.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
