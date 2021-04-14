MINIER — J.M. "Moe" Williams, 87, of Minier, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 15, 1933 in Tupelo, AR to Woodrow and Johnnie Shirley Williams. He married Mavis C. Prosser on July 1, 1955 in Springfield, and she passed away October 16, 2014.

Surviving are his three children: Billy Williams, Gary (Kathy) Williams, and Denise Williams; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, James Carrol "Bill" (Judith) Williams.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth.

Moe worked for GMO Railroad for 18 years and for Hicks Oil for 22 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1958.

He was an active participant in the Minier Christian Church, where a visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation. A graveside service and burial will be in Minier Cemetery at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Minier Christian Church.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneral home.com.