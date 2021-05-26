AMELIA ISLAND, Florida — J. Richard Doud MD, age 88, passed away May 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Normal, IL on June 6, 1932, he was the son of Ray W. Doud, MD and Marjorie (Augustin) Doud. He married Ruth Anne Hicks on August 6, 1955 in Tracy, MN, and she survives.
Dr. Doud graduated from University High School in Normal, IL in 1950, and Carleton College, Northfield, MN in 1954. He subsequently graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, NY in 1958. He completed a surgical residency in Hanover, NH, at Dartmouth Medical Center in 1963. He returned to Normal, IL in 1964 where he practiced medicine with his father and brother until 1991. Following retirement, he and Ruth Anne moved permanently to Amelia Island, FL, with a summer residence near Mercer, WI.
As a practicing general surgeon, he was a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Board of Surgery. He served as President of the McLean County Medical Society and he was on the staff of Brokaw Hospital, where he also served as Chief of Surgery. He organized the Franklin Avenue Medical Center, the first physicians office building in McLean County.
Active in community affairs, he served on the Normal Town Council from 1968 to 1972. He was a member of the Normal Rotary Club for 16 years. He belong to the Normal Methodist Church, then The Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, IL, and finally The Amelia Island Plantation Chapel in Amelia Island, FL.
Following his retirement, Dr. Doud and his wife busily engaged in golf, fishing, skiing, and extensive travel. He and his wife owned and operated The Sampler, a seasonal gift and antique shop in Manitowish Waters, WI for 16 years.
He will be remembered for his many accomplishments in his community; his passion for the game of golf for 80 years; and his many fishing exploits. He cherished his family, friends, and travel. Dick blessed us all with his gentle and generous spirit. He left a spark of energy behind everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, an infant sister Barbara, and his brother David.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Anne; his children: Molly, Jon and his wife Donna, Anne and her husband Jim, and Tom and his wife Mina; grandchildren: Danielle, Michael, David, Dillon, Ella, Ray, Cara, and Allie.
In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen two causes Dick supported, Take Stock In Children, and Nassau Humane Society.