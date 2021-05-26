AMELIA ISLAND, Florida — J. Richard Doud MD, age 88, passed away May 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Normal, IL on June 6, 1932, he was the son of Ray W. Doud, MD and Marjorie (Augustin) Doud. He married Ruth Anne Hicks on August 6, 1955 in Tracy, MN, and she survives.

Dr. Doud graduated from University High School in Normal, IL in 1950, and Carleton College, Northfield, MN in 1954. He subsequently graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, NY in 1958. He completed a surgical residency in Hanover, NH, at Dartmouth Medical Center in 1963. He returned to Normal, IL in 1964 where he practiced medicine with his father and brother until 1991. Following retirement, he and Ruth Anne moved permanently to Amelia Island, FL, with a summer residence near Mercer, WI.

As a practicing general surgeon, he was a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Board of Surgery. He served as President of the McLean County Medical Society and he was on the staff of Brokaw Hospital, where he also served as Chief of Surgery. He organized the Franklin Avenue Medical Center, the first physicians office building in McLean County.