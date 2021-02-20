 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack E. Dale, Sr.
0 entries

Jack E. Dale, Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Jack E. Dale, Sr., 86 of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home.

His visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 24 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bloomington. A private family service will follow. Please join the family at 11:30 a.m. via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83422468458?pwd=dWQ4SnJKY056Uy90blRjZUhvcFJIQT09.  Entombment will be in East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. 

Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society in memory of his daughter Jill Watt.

Jack was born February 11, 1935 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Jack C. and Eva Louise Stanfield Dale. He married Eunice Ladage on August 12, 1956 in Springfield, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by a son, Jack Dale of Santee, CA; two daughters: Jeanine (Dave) Tucek of Fishers, IN and Judy (John) Jackson of Bloomington; a son-in-law, Greg Watt of Lexington; a sister, Diane Dale of Bloomington; as well as thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Jill Watt and a grandson Jacob Watt.

Jack worked for General Telephone for thirty-five years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed golf, playing bridge, ballroom dancing with his wife and gardening, especially his tomatoes and yellow roses.

Most of all, Jack loved his family and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News