Jack R. Hubble

Jack was a very active member in his community, serving on several boards. He was involved with the Bloomington Day Care Center, the Moose Lodge, and Prairieland Federal Credit Union. Jack was also known for being a "jack of all trades." His hobbies included his remodeling projects as well as going to beaches and floating on the river.

Most people's first impression of our father was one of fear. He was more than a little gruff, and could act like a seasoned jerk, but once they got to know him everyone loved him. Why? Because he would give you the shirt off his back. He would do anything within his power to help anyone and everyone. From financial advice to helping work on anything. If he didn't know how, no problem, he'd drink beer and help you figure it out. He was a sounding board, however he loved adding his own opinion. "If it were mine..." was one of his favorite lines, but he always had great ideas. Not one project in any of our houses would've turned out the way it did without his help and input.