BLOOMINGTON — Jack W. Cox, 91 of Bloomington, passed away on November 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington with family by his side.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be private. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church.

Jack was born on January 2, 1929 in Winchester, to Carl and Helen Merris Cox. Jack married the love of his life, Anna Marie Deppong, in Chicago, IL on January 9, 1954 and together, had four children: Jack, Dan, Amy, and Tina.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie, Bloomington; children and their spouses: Jack (Susan) Cox, Evanston, Dan (Denise) Cox, Towanda, Amy Zitkus, Bloomington, and Tina (Jeff) Stevens, Bloomington; grandchildren: Lukas, Anna, Sean, Tess, Colton, Kendall (Shannon), Kyle, Courtney, Taylor, Carly (Allen), Claudia, Ryan, Bailey, Riley, and Ellie; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.