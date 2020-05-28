Jackson Leffler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jackson Ross Leffler, 24, passed away May 22, 2020, at his residence in Pennsylvania.

A passionate and lively 24-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, Jackson Ross Leffler was born March 22, 1996, in Bloomington. Jackson was a son to Mary Lou Traylor Leffler and Robert John Leffler, whom he always kept on their toes; an encouraging brother to his older sisters, Lauren, Ashley and Taylor; and a dedicated father to the love of his life, Marilyn Marissa Liens Leffler. Jackson was a huge help to his family after the passing of his oldest sister, Lauren Marissa Leffler, who was killed by a drunken driver in 2012. However, Jackson was taken from his family and friends far too early on Friday (May 22, 2020) in Reading, Pa.

Jackson was described by everyone that he knew as wildly untamable, yet unbelievably lovable. A man born with a protective front, Jackson was a staple figure of strength in the lives of those who were lucky enough to love him. His family and friends recall him as the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back, even if he was giving the shirt to one of his beloved rescued animals, whom he loved dearly. In addition to a love of all animals, Jackson found pleasure in reading and writing of all kinds. From music and poetry to politics and novels, Jackson’s heart and mind could be described as an abyss that could never be filled with enough knowledge.