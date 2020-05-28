Jackson Leffler

BLOOMINGTON — Jackson Ross Leffler, 24, passed away May 22, 2020, at his residence in Pennsylvania.
A passionate and lively 24-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, Jackson Ross Leffler was born March 22, 1996, in Bloomington. Jackson was a son to Mary Lou Traylor Leffler and Robert John Leffler, whom he always kept on their toes; an encouraging brother to his older sisters, Lauren, Ashley and Taylor; and a dedicated father to the love of his life, Marilyn Marissa Liens Leffler. Jackson was a huge help to his family after the passing of his oldest sister, Lauren Marissa Leffler, who was killed by a drunken driver in 2012. However, Jackson was taken from his family and friends far too early on Friday (May 22, 2020) in Reading, Pa.
Jackson was described by everyone that he knew as wildly untamable, yet unbelievably lovable. A man born with a protective front, Jackson was a staple figure of strength in the lives of those who were lucky enough to love him. His family and friends recall him as the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back, even if he was giving the shirt to one of his beloved rescued animals, whom he loved dearly. In addition to a love of all animals, Jackson found pleasure in reading and writing of all kinds. From music and poetry to politics and novels, Jackson’s heart and mind could be described as an abyss that could never be filled with enough knowledge.
Leffler was a show-stopping football player at Normal Community High School in Bloomington-Normal, where he developed an incredible obsession with sports that he would maintain throughout the rest of his life. Normal High football fans may better remember him as No. 4 on the field in the graduating class of 2014 or the most passionate person dedicated to supporting the community’s youth football players and teams. Even after he closed the door of his football career, Leffler continued to collect football jerseys from colleges and NFL teams from all over America. His family joyfully recalls that each football season, Jackson pulled the jersey of the wining team in order to maintain his status as a dedicated football fan. Jackson’s perfect day would be spent with his mini-me, Marilyn, in matching, stylish jerseys while they cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his love of sports, Jackson found an immense amount of happiness in every music genre known to man. Jackson aspired to create his own music label, which he had planned out with a pinpointed purpose. A man who strived to help others constantly, his goal was to raise money and awareness for cerebral palsy, a disorder which his sister, Taylor, was diagnosed with at birth. From T-shirt designs to books filled with lyrics and business plans, Jackson never stopped short when chasing his dreams.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, gifts of memoriam may be made to the Leffler family to further support his lovely 2-year-old daughter. Marilyn was not only a light in Jackson’s life, but has brought back the light to Jackson’s family during a very dark time. This idea was created by the Leffler family with hopes of securing this precious girl’s future, whether it be higher education or to pursue her wildest dreams, as her father would have wanted.
There will be a private service. Cremation rites will be accorded after services. A drive-through visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where friends will be able to pay their respects to Jackson Ross Leffler and his beloved family.
Condolences may be left at carmodyflynn.com.
