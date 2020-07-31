Jacob 'Joe' Schmidgall

MORTON — Jacob J. “Joe” Schmidgall, 82, of Morton, passed away Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.
He was born on April 7, 1938, in Bloomington, to Jacob and Ina Rash Schmidgall.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Zoller Schmidgall; daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Aberle, McLean; three grandchildren, Tyler Aberle, Annie Aberle and Katie (Jess) Goujon; and his siblings, Stephen (Joanne) Moore of Connecticut, Pat McElwain of New Mexico, and James Schmidgall of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andy Schmidgall in 2018; and one sister, Bev Ann Schmidgall.
Joe farmed in the Minier area his entire life. He started his banking career at Pekin National Bank, later working at the Bartonville Bank, before retiring from Morton Community Bank in 2016.
Joe was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He served on the Peoria Rescue Mission Board and was a member of the Bartonville Lions Club. Joe served in the Army National Guard in Delavan.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Morton, with Pastor Jerry Trecek officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Rescue Mission.
A special thank you to Dr. Trent Proehl, Tim, Britney, Diana, and all of the wonderful staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Joe.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believe in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
To view Joe's video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
