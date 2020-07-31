Jacob 'Joe' Schmidgall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MORTON — Jacob J. “Joe” Schmidgall, 82, of Morton, passed away Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.

He was born on April 7, 1938, in Bloomington, to Jacob and Ina Rash Schmidgall.

Surviving are his wife, Connie Zoller Schmidgall; daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Aberle, McLean; three grandchildren, Tyler Aberle, Annie Aberle and Katie (Jess) Goujon; and his siblings, Stephen (Joanne) Moore of Connecticut, Pat McElwain of New Mexico, and James Schmidgall of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andy Schmidgall in 2018; and one sister, Bev Ann Schmidgall.

Joe farmed in the Minier area his entire life. He started his banking career at Pekin National Bank, later working at the Bartonville Bank, before retiring from Morton Community Bank in 2016.

Joe was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He served on the Peoria Rescue Mission Board and was a member of the Bartonville Lions Club. Joe served in the Army National Guard in Delavan.