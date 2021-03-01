BURLINGTON, Iowa — Jacob Riley Sexton, 35, of Burlington Iowa, formerly of Gibson City, passed away at 11:39 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. A visitation will be held 3:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday March 4, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the GAH Auxiliary or the GCMS Booster Club.

Jacob was born October 2, 1985, a son of Richard Douglas Sexton and Nancy Jean Streenz Kidd. He is survived by his mother Nancy (Dean) Kidd of Gibson City, and his father Doug Sexton of Champaign; a brother Jamie (Allyson Barnes) Sexton of Gibson City, and two nephews: Carson and Julian, whom he absolutely adored. Also surviving are paternal Grandfather Ronald Sexton of Philo and maternal grandparents James and Wilma Streenz of Sebring Florida and his fiance Alex Breese of Burlington Iowa, the love of his life. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lyla Stewart.