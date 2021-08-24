MCHENRY — Jacqueline "Jackie" Clare (Roberts) Hoover, 90, of McHenry, died August 18, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 14, 1931, on the farm in rural Wapella, to Harold and Anna (Ryan) Roberts. On September 26, 1964, she married Frank Richard "Dick" Hoover at St. Mary's Church in Downs. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2004.

She was the best seamstress around and worked tirelessly to make sure others looked spectacular. She loved to dance and, in her 20's, taught lessons at Arthur Murray. She worked at The Clothes Gallery in Crystal Lake for 41 years, retiring in 2021. She lived in McHenry for 42 years. She devoted her free time to her children and grandchildren. She attended many baseball, basketball, volleyball, and football games as well as concerts and plays over the last 20 years to see each grandchild play or perform. Her greatest blessing was being able to babysit all five grandchildren starting when each one was an infant until they were in school full-time.

Survivors include a son, Frank Richard (Tara) Hoover II of Woodstock; a daughter, Ann (Michael) Eckstein of McHenry; five grandchildren: Frank Richard Hoover III of Davenport, IA, Carly Hoover, Samuel Hoover, Bennett Eckstein, and Reese Eckstein; two sisters: Alyse "Toots" Roberts of Bloomington and Judith (John) Busey of Mahomet; a brother James Roberts of East Lansing, MI; a brother-in-law Lawrence Layten of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marilyn Layten and Dwyn "Winnie" Harris; a brother, Harold "Bud" Roberts; sisters-in-law, Maureen Roberts and Lucille "Lucy" Roberts; and a brother-in-law Gordon "Kent" Harris.

An Irish Wake and Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on September 2, 2021, with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.

The funeral Mass is celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on September 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Church, 108 E. Washington Street, Downs.

Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery in Downs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marian Central Catholic High School, 1001 McHenry Avenue, Woodstock. The school where her children attended as well as all of her grandchildren.

For information, call the funeral home at (815) 385-0063.