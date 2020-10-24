COOKSVILLE — Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Ammerman passed away October 15, 2020. Jackie was doing one of her favorite things, hanging out with friends, when she suffered a major stroke on Friday night. She never regained consciousness for her to hear us tell her how much we loved her. We told her anyway. Jackie is survived by her four parents: Jane and Mike Bill and Rex and Mary Ammerman; her two beloved sons: Andrew and Alexander; her sister, Melinda (Bill) Gibson Cuttill; brother, John (Melissa) Gibson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends who she considered family who will all miss her greatly.

Jackie was a very kind hearted person who loved her family and friends completely. As her final act of kindness she continued the life of others by being an organ donor. Other lives were saved after she so suddenly lost her own.

There will be two Celebrations of Life for Jackie, she loved a party! The first will be held on November 8, 2020 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Cooksville Fire Station in Cooksville IL. The second will be November 14, 2020 5:00-9:00 p.m. at The Eagles Club in Bloomington IL. You are welcome to attend both. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at the Celebrations or may be mailed or dropped off at any Heartland Bank in Bloomington IL stating Jacqueline Ammerman Memorial. All donations will be used for her sons. COVID 19 restrictions will apply.