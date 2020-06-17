× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jacqueline M. Vail, 90, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at her home in Tucson, Ariz.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Father Dustin Schultz officiating. Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, where the public is invited to join the family. For her graveside service, social distancing rules will be followed. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jacque and her husband, Bill, were strong supporters of Catholic education; all their children attended Holy Trinity Elementary School and Central Catholic High School.

Memorial donations may be made to Central Catholic High School, Office of Advancement, 1201 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704 (blmcchs.org) or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences and memories of Jacque may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Vail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.