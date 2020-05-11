Jacquelyn Mariani

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Jacquelyn Lee Mariani, 86, of Normal, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

She was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Ernie and Marie Meyers Hurt. She married Ferdinand “Fred” Mariani July 3, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Ind. He preceded her in death Dec. 17, 2007.

She is survived by her four sons, Rick (Diana) Mariani, Bloomington, Brett (Janet) Mariani, Bloomington, Freddy (Cindy) Mariani, Hudson, and Marco (Eileen) Mariani, South Bend, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Tiffany, Gina, Blake, Chelsa, Freddy Jr., Leena, Vian, Ashley and Clinton; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Ella and Ivey; two sisters, Connie Clause and Becky (Paul) Glass, both of Fort Wayne, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dana Mariani; and brother, Ernie Hurt.

Jacquelyn enjoyed many different hobbies in her wonderful life, gardening, being in the outdoors, reading books and cooking. She was a member of the First Assembly of God, Normal. Her family was everything to her. She loved spending all her time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Pastor Tim Ferrill will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook Live on East Lawn Memorial Gardens Facebook page for those who cannot attend the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Jacquelyn's name to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

