BLOOMINGTON — James A. Bavester, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He was born August 30, 1928 in Bloomington, the son of James and Josephine Balcer Bavester. He was raised by his grandmother, Mary Balcer, after his mother's death from tuberculosis when he was three. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Nottoli on June 9, 1951 at Holy Trinity and she survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are four daughters: Sara (Lou) Kater of Bloomington, Mary Sue (Brian) Henning of Naperville and Barbara (Doug) Koonce and Patricia (John) Wombacher, both of Bloomington; ten grandchildren: Ben (Katie) Kater, Chelsea (Joseph) Rieger, Kelli (Scott) Balog, Patrick Henning, James "JJ" Henning, Jennifer (Andy) Killian, Jessica (Alex) Mortensen, Natalie Wombacher, Jack Wombacher and Michael Wombacher; and six great-grandchildren.