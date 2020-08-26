James A. Curtis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — James A. “Jim” Curtis, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:47 P.M. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Jeff Feasley will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard with the assistance of the Illinois State University Police Department. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Jim was born May 1, 1932, in Bloomington, the son of James C. and Beulah Altig Curtis. He married Martha Baize on Oct. 27, 1956, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his three children, James Eugene Fuller, LaGrange, Missouri; James “Jim” Curtis Jr., Bloomington; Lorra (Keith) Frantz, Towanda; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, William (Kay) Curtis, Normal; and his sister, Nancy Sweitzer, Rantoul.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Curtis; brothers, Robert Curtis and Donnie Curtis.