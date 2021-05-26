BLOOMINGTON — James A. Gottschalk, 82, of Bloomington passed away on May 23, 2021. He was born on November 15, 1938 to Louis and Anna (Rees) Gottschalk and married his sweetheart Sandra Short on September 14, 1957.

James is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sandra; children: Julie (Phil) Kronmiller of LeRoy, Steve Gottschalk of Minier, Nancy (Scott) Builta of McLean, Jill (Ramsey) Oliveri of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren: Shannon (Troy) Adcock, Lindsey (Ryan) Nicholson, Nick (Michelle) Kronmiller, Tyler (Taylor) Gottschalk, Blaze Gottschalk, Ashley Doolin, Holly (Miles) McDevitt and Matt Builta; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, LouAnn (David) Gann of Houlka, MS; and many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Roger Doolin, Jr.

James owned and operated Gottschalk Construction. He loved building and fixing things for others. He loved to go fishing with his son and grandsons and especially enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his brothers-in-law. James will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private family service will be held, with Kathy Mitchell as the officiant. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be left at eastlawnmemorial.com.

Memorial contributions can be may to: Smith Center for Alzheimer's Research and Treatment, SIU Foundation, PO Box 19666, Springfield, IL 62794-9666.