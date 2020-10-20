James A. 'Hook' Baker

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to Illinois Children's Hospital of Illinois-Peoria, IL. or St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, IL is handling the arrangements.

Jim was born on November 17, 1953 in Fairbury, IL, a son of Russell and Marjorie (Whitfill) Baker. Jim is survived by his two children: Natosha Edwards of Fairbury, IL and Joshua Baker of Chatsworth, IL; his adopted daughter: Donna Folwell of Forrest, IL; four grandchildren: Kaeli Marthey, Kenzie Marthey, Elijah Edwards and Russell Baker; two great grandchildren: Eden and Emalyne Smith; four brothers: David Baker, and Randy Baker both of Forrest, IL, Earl Baker of Pontiac, IL and Mike Baker of Fairbury, IL; three sisters: Theresia Quigley of Forrest, IL, Suzanne Johnson of Kentucky and Julie Baker of Indiana. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one son-in-law: Matthew Edwards and two brothers: Willie and John Baker.