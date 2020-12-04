EMINGTON — James Allen Drach of Emington, IL, died peacefully on December 2, 2020 from COVID-19 at the age of 75 years old.

Jim was born August 25, 1945, the son of Doris Agnes (Niessen) Drach and Clifford Vincent Drach, and was raised on the family farm in Saunemin, IL. He was the second oldest of seven children - brothers: Terrence (Becky) Drach, Roger "Buck" (Kelly Green) Drach, and Dan Drach; sisters: Diane Nagy, Marcia Pickett, and Paula (Mark) Madison. Jim attended, the Union Township School in Emington IL. He graduated from Saunemin High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Army. He was stationed in Huntsville AL, Germany and South Korea.

He returned home and met Patricia Ann (Whiteman) Drach. Jim and Pat married June of 1973 and had three children: Jennifer Drach (married to Jason Kamler) of Janesville WI, Jeffrey Drach of Lombard, IL and Matthew Drach of Janesville WI. Jim's wife, Patricia, died tragically in 1985 while driving home from teaching school.

Jim raised their three children in Emington, IL with the support of his mother, "Dorie" Drach and their family friends and neighbors Don and Marcia Bunting.

In 1996, Jim married Marcia (Beiswanger) Drach, Dwight IL, whereupon the couple intertwined Jim's three children and Marcia's two children, Devon (Jeremy) Crouch and Brian Trainor.