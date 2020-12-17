CLINTON — James C. Weikel, 87 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:15 AM December 16, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 PM Saturday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

James was born February 8, 1933 in Clinton, IL the son of Mearl and Velma (Weikle) Weikel. He married Shirley L. Harris July 12, 1953 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley L. Weikel, Clinton, IL; children: Chris (Trina) Weikel, Bloomington, IL; Cheryl Van Valey, Clinton, IL; grandsons: Brad (Jordan Hammer) Van Valey, Clinton, IL; Justin (Kate) Van Valey, Jacksonville, IL; great-grandchildren: Eli, Lia, Lenny and Ariah; sister, Donna (Fred) Enos, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gary in 1965, one brother and three sisters.

After working for State Farm for 43 years, James worked for Baum Chevrolet driving cars. He was a member and elder at the First Christian Church. He also enjoyed golfing.

