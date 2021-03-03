BLOOMINGTON — James D. "Jim" Dickinson age 83, of Bloomington IL passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a long-fought battle with cancer. A private funeral service will held be Friday, March 5, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington IL, Fr. Greg Nelson will be officiating. Military Rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, IL. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice for cancer research.

Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He spent his working career as an Executive in Finance and Insurance. He was Vice President and Treasurer at Union Insurance, Bloomington, IL for many years. Jim later worked for the State of Illinois as a Financial Auditor. In his youth he excelled in athletics including basketball, baseball, softball, and tennis. He served in the US Navy for two years as a radar operator and combat air controller. Jim was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, who enjoyed sharing all their sports and activities with their "Boppa." He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His sense of humor and sincerity were unrivaled and made him much beloved by co-workers, friends and family alike.