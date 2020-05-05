James Dale Stuckey

James farmed most of his life, living on the family farm in northern Ford County from the time he was 11 months old, until he moved to Rochester in 2005. He was the county executive director of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for Ford County from 1961 to 1972 and for Iroquois County from 1972 to 1992, when he retired with a total of 33 years of service to ASCS. He was honored with the Ford County Progressive Farmers Award in 1958, and was recognized by ASCS with a national distinguished service award in 1990, along with an ASCS state community service award, also in 1990.

James was a dedicated servant to many public and private organizations. He served on the Piper City school board for 15 years, and on the Parkland College Board for 13 years, also serving on the steering committee to form the Parkland Community Junior College District. He was a loyal member of the Rotary Club of Piper City, serving multiple times as president and receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship designation.