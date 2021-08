BLOOMINGTON — James Dale Stuckey, 93, of Bloomington and formerly of Piper City passed away on May 1, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. He was born on April 7, 1927.

A Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Piper City. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Brenton Cemetery in Piper City. Please wear a mask inside the church.