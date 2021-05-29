BLOOMINGTON — James Dean "Ozzie" Osborne, 62, died at 8:40 p.m., May 3, 2021 at Carle Bromenn Hospital.

He was born March 2, 1959, in Litchfield IL. He is the son of James Lee Osborne and Nina Maxine (Ruyle) Osborne. Ozzie married Lori Ann Bettis on Sept. 24, 1988.

Surviving him are two children: Austin Osborne of Alton IL and Megan Osborne of Normal IL; three grandsons: Braeden Woods, Mason Osborne and Austin Lee Osborne. Ozzie is survived by one sister, Wanda Lee Meno of Carlinville IL; and by his ex-wife, Lori Osborne. They were married for 30 years and remained close friends.

Ozzie was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William "Billy" Dean Osborne.

Ozzie was self employed for 30 years, owning Bee Line Pest Control and Ozzie's Supply Company.

Ozzie was a devoted fan and follower of the AMA National Flat Track Motorcycle Races, traveling to see them all over the country. He was well known for his excellent cooking and was an avid pool player and fisherman. He loved family, traveling, bringing joy to others, and knew how to enjoy life.

Visitation and services were held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. To offer condolences, please visit https:/www.kiblerbradyruestman.com. Memorials may be made to the family.