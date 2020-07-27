× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — James E. Felker Sr., 73, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at his home with his family by his side.

Jim's service will be at noon Wednesday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Following the service burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with military rites conducted by the VFW Post 454, Bloomington, honor guard. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family has requested masks be worn and social distancing for those attending the visitation and services.

Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 454, Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jim was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Providence, Kentucky, to William Edward and Willie Edna Cain Felker. He married Emily Lynn Bishop on Nov. 13, 1967, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death in 1995.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy (Heidi) Felker Jr., Bloomington; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Martha (Ronald) Moore, Bloomington; Danny (Patty) Felker, Wesley Felker, Debbie (Dale) Wilson, William (Sissy) Felker, all of New Mexico; and Ricky (Debbie) Felker, Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Felker, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.