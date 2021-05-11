OWENTON, Kentucky — James E. Young, 84, of Owenton, KY, formerly of El Paso, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Squiresville Baptist Church, Owenton, KY.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born March 5, 1937 in Gibson City, son of Carl and Alma Augsburger Young. He married Midge Wilson and then Roldean Cox, both of whom preceded him in death. He later married Jerri Gibson, she survives in Owenton, KY.

Also surviving are his five children: Steve (Janna), Ocala, FL, Peggy Young, Bloomington, Jimmy (Bonnie), Towanda, Julie (Jeff) Rancudo, Kansas City, KS and Matt (Agnieszka), Stockbridge, VT; three step-children: Jay (Ruthann) Gibson, Worthville, KY, Jeff (Janet) Gibson, Owenton, KY and RaeJean (Bill) Beebe, Birmingham, AL; 22 grandchildren: Katie, Kent (Barb), Jenni (Trevor), Joy (Jason), Jeremy (Karen), Caleb, Micah, Carissa (Alex), Emma, Cameron, Chelsea, Kaziu, Satu, Anya, Ravi, Cora, Jesse, Rebecca, Maribeth (Ryan), Sara (Chad), Jeremy (Bobbi) and Bradan; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings: Dorothy, Millie, Johnny, Richard and Harold and one grandson, Zachary.